APC Group Raises Alarm Over Planned ‘Violent’ Protest In Kano

As controversy continues to trail the Certified True Copy of the judgement of the Court Of Appeal which sacked Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State and declared Nasiru Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the duly elected governor, stakeholders from the APC in the state have raised an alarm over a planned “violent” protest by members of Yusuf’s New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the state.

Addressing a news conference at the headquarters of the party in Abuja, the Director General of Gawuna/Garo Campaign Organization, Rabiu Suleiman-Bichi, alleged that NNPP members are planning to attack key APC members on Saturday, November 25, 2023 during a mass protest.

The party called on the Kano State Police Command and other security agencies to be alive to their responsibilities of protecting lives and properties.

“We have it from reliable sources that they are planning a mass protest on Saturday during which key figures of the APC will be targeted, if possible to eliminate them,” Suleiman-Bichi said.

“It is on this note that we called the Kano state police command and other security agencies to be alive to their responsibilities and take appreciative measures to avoid loss of life and property.

“We are law-abiding citizens and will not do anything to disturb peace, but we will not hesitate to protect our lives and belongings.”