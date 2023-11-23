Gov Uzodimma Signs Bill Extending Imo Teachers’ Retirement Age To 65

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Wednesday, signed a bill on a new retirement age of 65 years for teachers employed by the state government.

The bill also extended the service year for teachers from 35 years to 40 years.

“The Imo State House of Assembly in her wisdom are able to pass the law which has come now for my assent. In exercise of my powers, therefore, as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (As Amended), I have no objection to assent to this bill to become law,” Uzodimma said.

“It will now extend the service period of Imo teachers by five years, making it 65 years of age and 40 years of active service.”

READ ALSO: Judiciary Workers Embark On Indefinite Strike In Osun

I have given my approval to a significant bill that extends the retirement age for teachers in Imo State to 65 years of age or after 40 years of service, whichever comes first. This decision aligns with my steadfast commitment to preserving the wealth of experience and knowledge… pic.twitter.com/80BsJgGSCM — Hope Uzodimma (@Hope_Uzodimma1) November 22, 2023

The governor noted that the new law would motivate teachers in the state’s public schools, urging them to be more committed and serious about their jobs.

While congratulating the teachers, he stated that the law is intended to encourage teachers to have a sense of job security and to be more effective and efficient in their duties.

On his part, the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Chike Olemgbe, said the Executive Bill was forwarded to the House and passed after the third reading on November 16.

He commended the governor for showing concern for the welfare of the people.