Interior Minister Probes Correctional Service Officers Aiding Terrorists

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has ordered the Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Haliru Nababa, to investigate an allegation against personnel of the service.

Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Chris Musa, had accused some NCoS personnel of conniving with inmates to finance the operations of terrorists.

The CDS at the House of Representatives on Tuesday claimed that some arrested Boko Haram terrorists could plan operations out in the field and pass funds across.

In the wake of the allegation, the minister condemned the unpatriotic act by the personnel and vowed that anyone found capable would be brought to book.

“The minister has called for a speedy investigation into the matter, noting that any officer culpable or complicit of sabotaging the Nigerian Correctional Facility, and by extension the security of the country, shall face the full wrath of the law,” a Thursday statement by his media aide, Alao Babatunde, read.

“The minister also wishes to inform the public that actions are underway to reform the correctional service to match international standards where inmates would be truly rehabilitated in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

“The era of talks but no action is over. The Renewed Hope administration will not entertain a breach from any officer. We have the interest of the state to protect, and it is above anyone’s interest.”