Nasarawa Poll: Adamu, Al-Makura, Maku In Appeal Court For Judgment

Top figures of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have stormed the Appeal Court in Abuja for the hearing on the Nasarawa State governorship poll.

Prominent among them is the former APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu; Nasarawa Deputy Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe as well and former Information Minister, Labaran Maku.

Last Wednesday, the appellant court fixed Thursday, November 23 for judgment in an appeal brought by Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule of the APC against the majority decision by a tribunal nullifying his election, in favour of David Ombugadu, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The state election petitions tribunal had earlier sacked Governor Sule who was declared the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to INEC, Sule polled a total of 347,209 votes to defeat his closest opponent, who secured 283,016 votes.

However, the tribunal, in a split decision on October 2, sacked APC’s Sule and declared PDP’s Ombugadu winner of the election.

Displeased with the outcome, Sule, through his counsel, Wole Olanipekun (SAN), approached the appellate court, asking it to upturn the judgment of the tribunal.