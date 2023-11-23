Sule Hails Opposition’s Doggedness After A’Court Victory, Seeks Partnership

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has hailed the “doggedness” of his opponents after he secured victory at the Court of Appeal on Thursday.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain said he means well for the people of the state and called on members of the opposition in the state to join hands with him to move Nasarawa forward.

“I want to use this opportunity to congratulate our opponents for their doggedness,” the governor said. They have done their best but their best has come to the point it is at this moment.”

“So, I want to call on them that if they truly love Nasarawa State, this is the time for them to come and partner with us because they can see clearly that we mean well for Nasarawa State,” he said.

The governor said he loves the people of the state regardless of ethnicity and religion.

The Court of Appeal, Abuja on Thursday reversed the sack of Sule by the State Election Petitions Tribunal in its judgment delivered on October 2, 2023.

The appellate court held that the petition by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), David Ombugadu, was null and invalid on the ground that the jurisdictional issues raised by the governor were unlawfully ignored by the Tribunal.