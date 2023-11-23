Troops Kill Four Terrorists, Recover 57 Rustled Cows In Zamfara

Troops of the Joint Task Force North-West Operation Hadarin Daji have killed four terrorists in Zamfara State during a coordinated clearance operation.

The clearance operation was conducted at some identified terrorists’ hideouts at Tazame, Mashema, Gandaya, Maje, Doka villages and surrounding forest in Gandaya village of Bungudu Local Government Area of the state.

READ ALSO: Police Arrest Seven Over Kano Protest

This was disclosed in a statement on Thursday by the spokesperson of Operation Hadarin Daji, Captain Yahaya Ibrahim, saying an unconfirmed number of terrorists escaped with gunshot wounds in the latest clearance operation.

“The troops have recovered 57 rustled cattle, Military Camouflage uniforms, sleeping kits and Nine hundred thousand Naira (Cash) from the terrorists’ enclaves,” he said.

“All the identified terrorist enclaves and makeshift camps were destroyed instantly during the operation.”