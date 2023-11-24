Japa: Don’t Migrate Abroad Without Proper Papers, Dabiri-Erewa Warns Asylum-Seekers

The Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has urged Nigerian asylum seekers to leave legitimately and with proper documentation to avoid “unpleasant consequences”.

She stated this in light of a growing number of Nigerians migrating out of the country, a phenomenon locally referred to as japa.

According to a statement by the commission’s Director of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, on Thursday, Dabiri-Erewa gave the warning when she visited some Nigerians at a shelter in Brampton, Canada.

Expressing sympathy for their condition, the NIDCOM boss urged others without proper documentation who are seeking asylum to desist, saying the situation is getting tougher in many countries.

“It is just not worth it, more often than not,” she added.

