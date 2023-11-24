Kebbi Gov: Appeal Court Upholds Idris’ Victory, Dismisses PDP’S Appeal

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has upheld the election of Nasir Idris as the lawfully elected Governor of Kebbi State.

The court in a judgment delivered on Friday evening dismissed the appeal brought before it by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate Aminu Bande for lacking in merit.

In a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Ndukwe Anyannwu, the appellate court resolved all five issues formulated for determination in favour of the governor and against PDP.

Justice Anyanwu held that the allegations of forgery of testimonial brought against the Deputy Governor of the State Abubakar Umar Tafida were not established as required by law.

She also held that the issues of non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act in the conduit of the election could not stand because the appellants failed to prove how the allegations substantially affected the election.

Justice Anyanwu subsequently affirmed the judgment of the Kebbi State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal which had earlier dismissed the petition of PDP and affirmed the election of the governor.

Court Affirms, Kano, Delta Gov Wins

Earlier, the Court of Appeal affirmed the election of Governor Sani Uba of Kano State.

A three-member panel of the appellate court held that the tribunal acted in error when it depended on inadmissible evidence to order the conduct of supplementary polls in 22 polling units of four local government areas (LGAs) where the exercise was deemed inconclusive.

Also, the Appeal Court upheld the election of Sheriff Oborevwori, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Delta State governorship poll

The three-member tribunal headed by Justice C.H. Ahuchaogu dismissed the petition filed by former Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The tribunal held that the petition contained unsubstantiated allegations, noting that it was devoid of merit and speculative.