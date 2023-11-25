A’Court Judgment: Mutfwang ‘Confident’ In Judiciary, Calls For Calm In Plateau

Following last Sunday’s Court of Appeal judgment nullifying his election, Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has appealed to citizens of the state, especially Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters, not to do anything that will jeopardise the peace in the state.

The governor spoke to journalists at the Yakubu Gowon Airport on Saturday, on his return to the state in the wake of the appeal court judgment.

He seized the opportunity to express confidence in the judiciary, stressing that he would not relent in defending the mandate which he says was overwhelmingly given to him by the people.

The Yakubu Gowon Airport, Heipang in Jos was filled with government officials, supporters and officials of the PDP to receive and show their solidarity with the governor.

Governor Mutfwang was received by the deputy governor in company with members of the State Executive Council amid a crowd of supporters that thronged the airport to express their continuous support to the administration of the governor.

Mutfwang was away from the state when the Court of Appeal ruled that his victory at the polls be overturned alongside all the elected federal and state legislatures.

The governor is headed to the Supreme Court to challenge the judgment.