Enugu Gov Mbah Launches 70,000 Cubic Metre Water Plant

The Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah, on Saturday, commissioned the 9th Mile 24/7 Water Scheme which has a daily production capacity of 70,000 cubic metres.

The governor assured residents during his governorship campaign that he would supply water to every household in the state within 180 days in office and the milestone fell on Saturday.

Declaring the day as ‘Enugu Water Day’, Mbah said plans were underway to also commission new pumps in the Oji Water Scheme for extra production of 50,000 cubic metres of water every day for a total of 120,000 cubic metres daily supply.

The 9th Mile facility is said to have come into existence 41 years ago and stopped functioning 20 years ago. The revival and upgrade of the facility, it is widely believed, would go a long way in tackling the bedevilling water-related issues in the state.

Mbah stated that his government had made plans for the Oji Water Scheme which has a 50,000 cubic metre daily capacity.

The governor was also at some business and residential areas that were not readily piped, though the state government provided a water gallery to ensure that the taps were running. He promised that areas like these were captured to be piped in the coming days.