‘Motor Boy’ Dies In Lagos Lone Accident

A vehicle assistant or ‘motor boy’ died in a lone accident at Anthony ‘Oke’ inward Gbagada, Lagos State on Saturday morning.

While the ‘motor boy’ was found dead, the driver of the tanker was found unconscious and was rescued by operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

LASTMA spokesman, Adebayo Taofiq, in a statement, said immediate investigation into the accident “revealed that the driver of the containerised truck with registration number T 20345 LA lost control due to brake failure”.

The truck which was ascending Anthony Bridge immediately rolled down.

“Immediately the accident happened, LASTMA personnel rushed to the scene and rescued the driver unconsciously, while his motor boy was found dead,” the statement read.

Police from the Ilupeju Police Station provided security backup while the rescued driver was immediately rushed to Gbagada General Hospital by officials of the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU) on ground.

The Acting General Manager of LASTMA, Bakare Oki, who visited the accident scene sympathised with the family of the “motor boy”.

He warned motoring public particularly truck drivers to always ensure their vehicles are in perfect conditions including the braking system before embarking on any journey within the state and the country at large.