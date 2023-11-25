One Jailed For Rape As NSCDC Arrests Suspected Vandals, Cattle Rustler In Benue

Seven suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with the vandalisation of critical national assets, electricity infrastructure, cattle rustling and rape of a minor, the Benue State command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said on Friday.

The command spokesperson, DSC. Michael Ejelikwu, during a parade of suspects in Makurdi, the state capital, confirmed that the command secured the three-year conviction of one Peter Akpauwe, who is currently serving out a sentence at the correctional centre for raping a minor.

Similarly, Ejelikwu said four of the suspects led by one Monday Nwoaba were caught vandalising transformers in the Okpokwu Local Government Area (LGA) along with cables.

He added that one Jacob Iordepuu of the Kwande LGA was also arrested in connection with cattle rustling from herdsmen in October.