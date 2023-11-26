Army Says 13 Hostages Back In Israel, Four More En Route

Twelve were headed to a military base near the southern city of Beersheva accompanied by Israeli special forces, it said in a statement, while one had been flown directly to hospital.

By Emmanuel Egobiambu
Updated November 26, 2023
An International Red Cross vehicle carrying Thai hostages released by Hamas drives towards the Rafah border point with Egypt ahead of their transfer to Israel on November 26, 2023. (Photo by Mahmud HAMS / AFP)

 

The Israeli army said Sunday that 13 released hostages were back on Israeli territory, and another four were on their way to Egypt.

In a statement, Sorocca hospital in Beersheva confirmed receiving an 84-year-old female hostage who was flown in by helicopter, saying she was undergoing tests, but without elaborating.

An International Red Cross vehicle carrying Israeli Russian hostage Ron Krivoy released by Hamas drives towards the Rafah border point with Egypt ahead of a transfer to Israel on November 26, 2023. (Photo by Mohammed ABED / AFP)

 

Four additional hostages were on their way to the Rafah crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, it added.

The hostages released on Sunday are 13 Israeli women and children, one man with Russian-Israeli citizenship and three Thai nationals, according to statements from different governments involved.

According to a list issued by the Israeli prime minister’s office, there were nine children and four women among the released Israelis, including a four-year-old girl called Abigail whose case had been highlighted by US President Joe Biden.

Three family groups made up 10 of the people who were on the list.

