Army Says 13 Hostages Back In Israel, Four More En Route

The Israeli army said Sunday that 13 released hostages were back on Israeli territory, and another four were on their way to Egypt.

Twelve were headed to a military base near the southern city of Beersheva accompanied by Israeli special forces, it said in a statement, while one had been flown directly to hospital.

In a statement, Sorocca hospital in Beersheva confirmed receiving an 84-year-old female hostage who was flown in by helicopter, saying she was undergoing tests, but without elaborating.

READ ALSO: Hamas Says Top Gaza Commander, 4 Others Killed

Four additional hostages were on their way to the Rafah crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, it added.

The hostages released on Sunday are 13 Israeli women and children, one man with Russian-Israeli citizenship and three Thai nationals, according to statements from different governments involved.

According to a list issued by the Israeli prime minister’s office, there were nine children and four women among the released Israelis, including a four-year-old girl called Abigail whose case had been highlighted by US President Joe Biden.

Three family groups made up 10 of the people who were on the list.

AFP