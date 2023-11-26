Kogi Govt Queries Traditional Ruler Over Alleged Involvement In Partisan Politics

The Kogi State Government, through the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, has queried the paramount ruler and Ohimeghe-Igu of Koton-Karfe, Alh. Abdulrazak Isa-Koto, over his alleged involvement in partisan politics.

The query was contained in a letter dated November 22, 2023, signed by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Bar. Salami Momodu Ozigi Deedeat, and addressed to the first-class traditional ruler.

[READ ALSO] Kogi Poll: Tribunal Orders INEC To Provide Electoral Materials Within 48 Hours

“It has come to the notice of the State Government that you deliberately engaged yourself in a partisan role in the just-conducted Gubernatorial Election in Kogi State,” the letter read.

“This is viewed very seriously, especially since your action, role, and participation in partisan politics endangered the security of your domain to the extent that a crisis erupted under your watch that led to the death of an innocent young lady in addition to several others that were wounded.

“This blatant action of yours is a sad contradiction of your expected role as a revered royal father of your status. It is more worrisome that you acted unbothered when the much-coveted peace and security of the State was being threatened by your action.

“In view of the above, you are hereby requested to forward a written explanation within 48 hours why disciplinary action should not be taken against you. Oral explanations may also be required from you when the State Government sets up a panel to examine your case.”