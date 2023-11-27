Light Won’t Blink In Ogun Before I Leave Office – Abiodun

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State is confident of fixing the power issue in the South-West state and hopes to achieve that before leaving office in four years.

The Ogun governor, who was re-elected for a second term of four years a few months back, said this when he was featured on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, expressing readiness to do more in the coming years.

“The fact is that in the next four years, my target is to ensure we implement our Light Up Ogun State project where before I leave office, light will not blink in Ogun State,” he said on the show.

According to him, his government has also waded into the infrastructure challenge in the education sector by building and renovating schools in the last four years.

“Over 1,000 schools have been rebuilt or renovated in four years,” he said on the current affairs show, adding that his government has also built roads, and hospitals and helped in the creation of job opportunities for the teeming masses.

Governor Abiodun said his government has boosted the internally generated revenue base of the state so much so that it can survive without allocation from the Federal Government.

“I am sure that you are aware of a recent release by Budgit that showed Ogun State as the number one in the most improved for internally generated revenue – by miles ahead of any other state,” the governor said.

“At the same time, we are also, I believe, maybe number five or seven on the list of most resilient states and one of the few states that can actually survive peradventure there is no allocation from the Federal Government.”