I Earned N15,000 Monthly As Dry Cleaner, Sold Bedbug Killer – Brain Jotter

Nigerian skit maker Brain Jotter has recounted his journey to stardom and narrated how he earned N15,000 monthly about three years back.

The 28-year-old Chukwuebuka Emmanuel said he was working as a laundry man at that time.

“In 2020, my salary was 15k. By 2021, it had doubled to 30k,” he told HipTv.

Describing his 2020 job, he said, “I was working in a laundry after just gaining admission. Alongside the laundry job, I explored various other ventures”.

But his entrepreneurial drive did not start after graduation. He sold doughnuts in his first year before venturing into other endeavours.

“In my first year, I sold doughnuts in class,” the Imo State-born said. “In the second year, I sold bedbug killer at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), and in my third year, I drove to school.”

While his videos have made him a household name, Brain Jotter is not resting on his oars.

READ ALSO: How Rema Inspired Me, Other Young Edo Artistes – Singer Shallipopi

“Ever since my video went viral, I can’t go five days without working. I’ve been restless from that day until now,” he said.

“This restlessness and the experience of earning little money have taught me how to appreciate the value of my purchases,” Brain Jotter maintained.

With these lessons from a humble beginning, Chukwuebuka has a piece of advice for fans and people generally.

“We need to be careful about the dreams we ask God for because back then, my dream was to rent a self-contained apartment and own a tricycle for carrying passengers,” he said.

Brain Jotter’s breakthrough came in 2020 when he started sharing short comedy skits on Instagram.