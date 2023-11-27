Navy Intercepts ‘Over 150’ Bags Of Foreign Rice In Lagos

The Nigerian Navy says it has intercepted over 150 bags of foreign parboiled rice around Lagos Anchorage.

This was contained in a statement by the Base Information Officer, Nigerian Navy Ship Beecroft, Sub-Lieutenant H.A. Collins.

The Commander Nigerian Navy ship BEECROFT and Maritime Component Commander of Operation AWATSE, Commodore Kolawole Olumide Oguntuga, reportedly disclosed this to journalists.

Oguntuga said with the help of The Maritime Domain Awareness Facility the Falcon eye Alignment, the Base Quick Response Team under ongoing Operation WATER GUARD “successfully intercepted a large wooden boat laden with over 150 bags of foreign parboiled rice around Lagos Anchorage in the early hours of 25 November 2023”.

