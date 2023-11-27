Navy Intercepts ‘Over 150’ Bags Of Foreign Rice In Lagos

The Nigerian Navy says it has intercepted over 150 bags of foreign parboiled rice around Lagos Anchorage.
This was contained in a statement by the Base Information Officer, Nigerian Navy Ship Beecroft, Sub-Lieutenant H.A. Collins.
The Commander Nigerian Navy ship BEECROFT and Maritime Component Commander of Operation AWATSE, Commodore Kolawole Olumide Oguntuga, reportedly disclosed this to journalists.
READ ALSO: Gunmen Attack Police Checkpoint In Imo, Kill Two Officers And Civilian
Oguntuga said with the help of The Maritime Domain Awareness Facility the Falcon eye Alignment, the Base Quick Response Team under ongoing Operation WATER GUARD “successfully intercepted a large wooden boat laden with over 150 bags of foreign parboiled rice around Lagos Anchorage in the early hours of 25 November 2023”.
See photos below:
See the full statement below:
OPERATION WATER GUARD:QUICK RESPONSE TEAM INTERCEPTS ILLEGAL CARGO.
Speaking with journalists at the Base, the Commander Nigerian Navy ship BEECROFT and Maritime Component Commander of Operation AWATSE, Commodore Kolawole Olumide Oguntuga stated that with the help of The Maritime Domain Awareness Facility the Falcon eye Alignment, the Base Quick Response Team under ongoing Operation WATER GUARD successfully intercepted a large wooden boat laden with over 150 bags of foreign parboiled rice around Lagos Anchorage in the early hours of 25 November 2023.
Following established protocols, the bags of rice were transported to Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT and were handed over to officials of the Nigeria Customs Service for further necessary action.
The action of the Nigerian Navy at confiscating contrabands and particularly the prevention of importation of foreign rice into the country will undoubtedly boost efforts of local farmers towards revenue generation necessary to ameliorate poverty and food insecurity for economic prosperity.
The Nigerian Navy would sustain efforts at enforcing custom laws and assist in upholding government policies which empowers small and medium scale enterprises (SME) to flourish. This interception further highlights the unwavering commitment of the Nigerian Navy under the leadership of Vice Admiral EI Ogalla, Chief of the Naval Staff towards curbing illegal activities within the nations maritime domain.
Sub-Lieutenant HA COLLINS ,anipr
BASE INFORMATION OFFICER
NIGERIAN NAVY SHIP BEECROFT