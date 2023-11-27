Nigeria’s Greatest Asset Its People – Shettima

The Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima, says President Bola Tinubu’s administration is prioritising investment in human capital and related areas because Nigeria’s greatest asset is its people.

The Vice President made the remarks during the Barewa Old Boys Association (BOBA) Annual Lecture and Awards ceremony in Abuja last weekend, a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications, Stanley Nkwocha, said Monday.

“We need the support and trust of all Nigerians. In return, we have pledged to lead the nation towards building a less challenging economy, in spite of the current hardships which we wish were avoidable,” he said.

“Nigeria’s greatest asset is its people. We have to rediscover and teach our young wholesome values like service, honesty and hard work. As an administration, we have very clear priorities we believe must be achieved.”

Shettima was represented by the Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters (Office of the Vice President), Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed.

According to him, the theme of the annual lecture “expands the horizon for a deeper understanding of the opportunities and challenges at the meeting point between the citizen and the State.”

