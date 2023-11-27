Rivers APC Caretaker Committee Assumes Duty, Promises To Unite Party

The newly inaugurated caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has assumed office, promising to rebuild the party into a formidable opposition that will wrestle power from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Chairman of the Caretaker Committee Tony Okocha stated this at a media briefing upon their assumption of duty at the party’s secretariat in Port Harcourt, the state capital on Monday.

Okocha, who is also the Rivers State Representative on the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), said they hope to achieve unity in order to field candidates in next year’s local government election and subsequent polls in the state.

He assured that the committee members would visit key members of the party as part of the reconciliation process.

According to him, their presence at the secretariat, which was used by the dissolved executive council, shows their sincerity and commitment to peace.

He also commended the dissolved executives for vacating the offices, saying it was an indication of their acceptance of the decision of the National Working Committee (NWC) and a signal to peaceful coexistence.

The NWC of the APC had Wednesday dissolved the Rivers State executives of the party at all levels.

Briefing journalists after the NWC meeting at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, the party’s National Publicity Secretary Felix Morka announced the NWC’s decision to appoint a seven-member caretaker committee to steer the party’s affairs in the state for the next six months.

The members of the caretaker committee are:

1. Tony C. Okocha – Chairman

2. Chief Eric Nwibani – Secretary

3. Hon. Chibuike Ikenga

4. Prince Stephen Abolo

5. Hon. Silvester Vidin

6. Senibo Karibi Dan-Jumbo

7. Miss Darling Amadi