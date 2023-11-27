Sokoto Govt Orders Renovation Of Shagari’s Residence Gutted By Fire

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has ordered the immediate “general” renovation of the first residence of former President Shehu Shagari which was razed by fire last weekend.

The governor gave the directive Monday in a statement by his press secretary, Abubakar Bawa, shortly after an inspection visit to the resident alongside Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko to assess the level of damage.

He described the fire as an unfortunate, catastrophic incident that attempted to deface the historic building.

READ ALSO: Tinubu To Present 2024 Budget Wednesday

In a related development, Bawa, says the governor has also approved the constitution of a committee to assess the level of damage caused by the fire at a mechanic village in the metropolis.

See the statement below: