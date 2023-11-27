Tinubu Retains Kyari As NNPCL GCEO, Appoints Akinyelure As Board Chairman

President Bola has appointed Pius Akinyelure as the Non-Executive Board Chairman of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and also retained Mele Kyari as the organisation’s Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO).

A Monday statement by Tinubu’s spokesman Ajuri Ngelale said the duo is part of the new board and management of the NNPCL.

Their appointment, which is in compliance with Section 59 (2) of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021, takes effect from December 1, 2023, he said.

Apart from Kyari and Akinyelure, other members and board of the management include: Alhaji Umar Isa Ajiya — Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Ledum Mitee — Non-Executive Director; Mr. Musa Tumsa — Non-Executive Director; Mr. Ghali Muhammad — Non-Executive Director; Prof. Mustapha Aliyu — Non-Executive Director; Mr. David Ogbodo — Non-Executive Director and Ms. Eunice Thomas — Non-Executive Director.

Tinubu also approved the appointment of two permanent secretaries for the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

While Mr. Okokon Ekanem Udo was nominated as the former’s permanent secretary, Amb. Gabriel Aduda is for the latter.

“President Tinubu anticipates the fullest measure of compliance with the performance-driven and results-oriented mandate of his Renewed Hope administration in the implementation of energy policy that will monetize all available oil and gas resources of today while paving the way for the total exploitation of new and cleaner energy sources of tomorrow by this distinguished team,” Ajuri said.