Troops Rescue Two Kidnap Victims In Taraba

Troops of 6 Brigade Garrison, Nigerian Army, have rescued two hostages abducted in a suburb area of Jalingo, Taraba State capital.

The troops rescued the victims around CBN-Babayau in the Jalingo Local Government Area of the state.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Commander, 6 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Frank Etim.

According to him, the feat was achieved at the early hours of November 26, 2023, when the troops acting on credible information conducted a rescue operation on terrorists hibernating and operating area in the state metropolis.

In the process, two of the kidnappers were arrested, while others fled upon sighting the troops.

Troops are on their trail and they will soon be arrested, the commander said.

Meanwhile, he commended the timely response of the troops and charged them not to relent in ensuring peace and safety of the citizens.