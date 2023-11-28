Army Condemns Attack On Troops In Nasarawa

The Nigerian Army has condemned an attack on troops in Nasarawa State, describing it as unprovoked.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to strongly condemn the unprovoked attack on troops and patrol vehicles in a recent protest that occurred along Lafia-Makurdi Road in Nasarawa State, where protesters blocked the major highway in response to the outcome of the Court of Appeal’s ruling on the gubernatorial election in the state,” the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, said Tuesday.

Speaking about the incident, he narrated that the protesters had caused “tortuous traffic gridlock to motorists and attacking troops’ patrol vehicles” along the area.

But, he said: “Sadly, this same set of protesters who attacked patrol vehicles conveying troops on legitimate duty, have turned around to spuriously allege that troops’ convoy rammed into the protesters,” the statement read.

“It is on record from available video footage and visual images of the protest, that troops conducted the crowd dispersal professionally by ensuring the safety of citizens and protecting public infrastructure.”

See the full statement below: