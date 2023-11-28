DPO’s Murder: Court Grants Seven Suspects Bail, Adjourns Till December 8

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has granted N10 million bail to some of the suspects standing trial for the murder of the late Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ahoada Division, SP Bako Angbashim.

Among those granted bail are a former chairman of Ahoada East Local Government Area (LGA), Cassidy Ikegbidi, and a traditional ruler Eze Ngozi Anugwo. They were both granted bail on health grounds.

The presiding judge, Justice Sika Henry-Aprioku, also granted bail in the sum of N5 million to Martins Cassidy, Stanley Amos, Ariomudo Ikedidi, Philip Ordu-Good News, and Joyce Ekenne.

Justice Henry-Aprioku however ordered that Ikegbidi and Anugwo present a surety who must be of the rank of permanent secretary in the civil service or a traditional ruler from any of the Ahoada LGAs.

The judge also ordered that the sureties must sign a bond to always provide both suspects in court for their trial while their international passports be deposited with the court.

The court also ruled that the five others accused should present a surety who must be a civil servant not lower than level 16 and whose address must be verifiable by the prosecution.

Before adjourning till December 8, 2023 for consideration of the bail application of some of the other defendants, the judge suggested that the trial would commence on December 18, saying this was to allow both the Rivers State Government and the police to come to an agreement on proper handing over of the process.

In a bizarre turn of events, however, a man claiming to be the wanted 2Baba called in on a local radio programme to deny the allegations of being responsible for the death of late SP Angbashim, saying he is a businessman and is being set up.

About 50 suspects are standing trial for the murder of the late DPO of the Ahoada Division whose body was dismembered and displayed in a social media video allegedly by 2Baba and his gang.

Gruesome Murder

SP Angbashim was killed in action in the late hours of September 8, following a reported shootout between policemen and members of a notorious cult group in the Odeimude community of Ahoada East LGA.

According to reports, the officer and his men were engaged in a fierce gun battle with a notorious cult leader in the area called 2Baba when they reportedly ran out of ammunition.

In the absence of any reinforcements, the policemen beat a tactical retreat but the DPO, having suffered bullet wounds during the exchange, was said to have been captured by the cultists.

In a gory video believed to have been released by the cultists, the dismembered remains of SP Angbashim can be seen as a voice is heard mocking him.

The police superintendent had served in the Khana LGA of Ogoni where he was quite popular for his penchant for attending events barefoot.

Fubara Takes Action

On September 9, Governor Siminalayi Fubara ordered the indefinite suspension of a monarch in relation to the “gruesome murder” of the Ahoada Divisional Police Officer (DPO), SP Bako Angbashim, by “a bunch of criminals”.

The governor, in a personal statement, said, “His Majesty, Eze Cassidy Ikegbidi Eze Igbu Akoh II, is hereby suspended indefinitely for acts of complicity in ceding control of his territory to the notorious David Gift and his gang to freely operate and carry out their criminal activities.”

Commiserating with the family of the deceased, Fubara noted that the prime suspects, identified as “Mr. Gift David Okpara Okpolowu (a.k.a. 2-Baba) and all members of his criminal gang”, had been declared wanted.

He also announced a N100 million reward for anyone with useful information leading to Okpolowu’s arrest and prosecution.