Senate Confirms Olaopa As Civil Service Commission Chair

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the nomination of Prof Tunji Olaopa as the Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC).
The red chamber as well as 11 others for appointments as members of the commission.
The approval comes after the upper legislative house considered a report tendered by the Chairman of the Committee on Establishment and Public Service Matters, Sen Oluwole Fasuyi Cyril representing Ekiti North Senatorial District.
The members include:
Dr. Dauda Ibrahim Jalo – representing Adamawa/Gombe/Taraba
Obong Ededet Eyoma – representing Akwa-Ibom/Cross River
Dr. Chamberlain Nwele – representing Anambra/Ebonyi/Enugu
Rufus N. Godwins – representing Bayelsa/Delta/Rivers
Dr. Adamu Hussien – Rep. FCT/Niger
Aminu Nabegu – representing Jigawa/Kano
Hindatu Abdullahi – representing Kaduna / Katsina
Shehu Aliyu – representing Kebbi/Sokoto/Zamfara
Odekunle Rukivat Aduke – representing Kogi/Kwara
Princess Sarah Adebisi Sosan – representing Lagos/Ogun
Dr. Festus Oyebade – representing Osun/Oyo.
Last month, President Bola Tinubu appointed Olaopa and 11 others to direct the affairs of the country’s civil service with effect from November 30, 2023.
The President expects the new leadership to “competently facilitate the transformation, reorientation, and digitisation of the Federal Bureaucracy” to enable, and not stifle, growth.