Senate Confirms Olaopa As Civil Service Commission Chair

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the nomination of Prof Tunji Olaopa as the Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC).

The red chamber as well as 11 others for appointments as members of the commission.

The approval comes after the upper legislative house considered a report tendered by the Chairman of the Committee on Establishment and Public Service Matters, Sen Oluwole Fasuyi Cyril representing Ekiti North Senatorial District.

The members include:

Dr. Dauda Ibrahim Jalo – representing Adamawa/Gombe/Taraba

Obong Ededet Eyoma – representing Akwa-Ibom/Cross River

Dr. Chamberlain Nwele – representing Anambra/Ebonyi/Enugu

Rufus N. Godwins – representing Bayelsa/Delta/Rivers

Dr. Adamu Hussien – Rep. FCT/Niger

Aminu Nabegu – representing Jigawa/Kano

Hindatu Abdullahi – representing Kaduna / Katsina

Shehu Aliyu – representing Kebbi/Sokoto/Zamfara

Odekunle Rukivat Aduke – representing Kogi/Kwara

Princess Sarah Adebisi Sosan – representing Lagos/Ogun

Dr. Festus Oyebade – representing Osun/Oyo.

Last month, President Bola Tinubu appointed Olaopa and 11 others to direct the affairs of the country’s civil service with effect from November 30, 2023.

The President expects the new leadership to “competently facilitate the transformation, reorientation, and digitisation of the Federal Bureaucracy” to enable, and not stifle, growth.