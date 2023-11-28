Senate Grants Tinubu’s Request For Joint Budget Session Wednesday

The Senate on Wednesday granted the request by President Bola Tinubu to hold a joint session for the presentation of the 2024 budget.

This is coming a day after the National Assembly, through its Secretary of Research and Information, Dr Ali Barde Umoru, announced that the President will address the parliament on Wednesday, November 29.

Tinubu, three weeks ago, forwarded to both chambers of the National Assembly the 20224-2026 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper where the sum of N26.1 trillion was proposed as the total expenditure profile for the 2024 fiscal year.

More to follow….