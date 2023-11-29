2024 Budget: PDP Condemns Rendition Of Tinubu’s Campaign Tune In NASS Chamber

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday condemned the rendition of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s campaign tune at the hallowed chamber of the National Assembly during the presentation of the 2024 budget.

During President Tinubu’s presentation of the appropriation bill earlier in the day to the joint session of the National Assembly, the lawmakers stood up as a symbol of respect, but the band was heard playing Tinubu’s campaign song from when he was a presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

READ ALSO: Tinubu Presents N27.5trn 2024 ‘Budget Of Renewed Hope’

Reacting in a statement on Wednesday, the opposition party described the incident as an “extremely sacrilegious and unpardonable assault by President Tinubu and his handlers on the sensibility and Constitutional sovereignty of the Nigerian people as represented by the National Assembly.”

It noted that the National Assembly is “the symbol of the collective sovereignty of the Nigerian people which cannot be appropriated by or surrendered to any individual or cabal under any guise or circumstance whatsoever.”

November 29, 2023 Press Statement Budget: PDP Condemns Rendition of Tinubu’s Campaign Tune in National Assembly Chamber

…Says It’s Another Evidence of Drift to Totalitarianism The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) @OfficialPDPNig strongly condemns the rendition of the campaign… pic.twitter.com/2dhcaYsm7t Advertisement — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) November 29, 2023

See the full statement below: