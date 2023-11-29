Bauchi Assembly Elects New Speaker, Deputy  

Babayo Akuyam, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker representing the Hardawa constituency, has been elected as the new Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly.

The parliament also elected Ahmed Abdullahi, the lawmaker representing Dass Constituency in Dass Local Government Area as Deputy Speaker.

Wednesday’s election comes barely five days after the Appeal Court in Abuja sacked the then Speaker, Abubakar Suleiman, as member representing Ningi Central Constituency.

In its ruling last week Friday, the appellate court also ordered a rerun in 10 polling units in Ningi central constituency, creating a vacuum in the speakership position as Abubakar Suleiman stepped down as speaker of the 10th Assembly.

The new deputy speaker replaces Jamilu Dahiru of Bauchi Central constituency who was also sacked by the Court of Appeal which ordered a rerun election in 9 polling units in the constituency.

Both of them were elected through a consensus vote and have been sworn in.