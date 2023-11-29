Gov Lawal Vows To End Banditry In Zamfara, Visits Guards Training Camp

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has vowed to end banditry in the North-Western state.

The governor made the pledge on Wednesday while visiting the Community Protection Guards (CPG) training camp, an initiative of his administration to combat banditry in the state.

He also expressed confidence in the fight against insecurity, emphasising the need for collective responsibility to ensure peace.

“I am here today to witness the progress of the newly recruited Community Protection Guards (CPG) training,” the governor was quoted as saying in a statement by his media aide, Sulaiman Bala Idris.

“I urge you all (the recruits) to dedicate yourselves to the training as the task ahead is enormous and requires sacrifice for the motherland. We must come together for an effective result. One day, we will overcome the security challenges we face across Zamfara State.

“I am delighted with what I have seen at the training camp. It has raised my hopes, and I am confident that our rescue mission is on track, ensuring a better future for Zamfara.”

Zamfara is one of the states in the North-West affected by the activities of bandits. Other states include Kaduna, Sokoto, Katsina and Kebbi.

Despite efforts by the state governments and security agencies to tackle the menace of banditry, the bandits have continued to wreak havoc in the region.