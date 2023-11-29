Tinubu Departs Abuja For COP28 Climate Summit In Dubai

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday departed Abuja for Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, to attend the COP28 Climate Summit which takes place on the 1st and 2nd December 2023, with the theme, “Unite, Act, and Deliver.”

This is according to presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale.

“Mindful of the severe impact of climate change on Nigeria, such as desertification, flooding, erosion, drought, and national security risks arising therefrom, President Tinubu will maximise the opportunity afforded by the platform to advocate increased financial and technical support for developing nations, while reminding developed countries of their public pledge to provide $100 billion annually for support to localized initiatives to address climate change-related challenges,” the statement partly read.

“The President’s message will also focus on holding businesses and institutions accountable, reflecting Nigeria’s dedication to sustainable and responsible practices.”

At the world leaders’ summit, which will take place on December 1 and 2, 2023, with the theme, ‘Unite, Act, and Deliver,’ Tinubu will deliver a national statement, highlighting Nigeria’s stance on various thematic issues, including renewable energy and climate financing.

While in Dubai, he is also expected to participate in key sideline events, which will further support the advancement of his avowed commitment to aggressively attract foreign direct investment for enhanced wealth creation and revenue expansion in the country, in addition to other events hosted by the Nigerian delegation.

He had also informed the National Assembly, during the 2024 budget presentation, that the Nigerian delegation will strive to emerge from COP28 with tangible commitments and work towards securing substantial funding commitments that will bolster Nigeria’s energy transition.

The President is accompanied by senior government officials to the summit also known as the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference, or Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP28).