112 Bag First Class As FUDMA Set To Convocate 4,365 Students

One hundred and twelve students of the Federal University Dutsin-Ma in Katsina State have bagged first-class.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university Professor Armaya’u Bichi said this in a press conference at the Senate Chamber of the school on Thursday ahead of its 7th and 8th combined convocation.

According to him, the school will be graduating 4,365 undergraduate students. Out of the number, 1,131 secured second class upper, 2,476 secured second class lower and 646 students secured third class.

The convocation will be the first time the school will graduate 401 post-graduate students. Of the number, 11 students secured PhD, 168 secured academic masters and 75 secured Professional Diploma and Post Graduate Diploma and Professional Masters alongside 149 who got Post Graduate Diplomas.

He said the convocation lecture will be given by Deputy Senate President Barau Jibril on Friday. At the ceremony, a former governor of Katsina State Ibrahim Shema; the Emir of Daura, HRH Umar Umar, and the Emir of Bichi Nasiru Bayero will be honored with honourary degree.

Professor Bichi explained that the pre-convocation lecture will also be held on Friday at the University Auditorium, Take-Off Campus with the topic Harnessing the Power of Education, Technology, and Innovation in Tackling Insecurity.