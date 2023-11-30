25 Killed In Kwara Inferno As Tanker, Truck Crash 

The petrol tanker, travelling from Niger State, used the wrong side of the road, the fire service said.

By Abdulhakeem Garba
Updated November 30, 2023
Kwara is a state in Western Nigeria
Twenty-five persons lost their lives while about 15 others sustained varying degrees of injury in a fire disaster at Bode Saadu in the Moro Local Government Area (LGA) of Kwara State.

It was gathered that the fire incident occurred when a petrol tanker with registration number JJN 17 XW, a heavy-duty truck, and an 18-seater bus collided at about 3:18pm on Tuesday at Peke village along Oko-Olowo, Bode Saadu Expressway in the Moro LGA,

A spokesman for the state Fire Service, Hakeem Adekunle, who confirmed the incident, said that the petrol tanker, travelling from Niger state, used the wrong side of the road, resulting in a head-on collision with a heavy-duty truck from Lagos State.

“The collision ignited a fire that rapidly consumed both vehicles, also affecting an 18-seater bus from Lagos,” he said.

“Expressing deep sorrow, the Director of the Kwara State Fire Service emphasized the need for road users to prioritize safe driving practices, issuing a warning to adhere to safety measures consistently.”

