25 Killed In Kwara Inferno As Tanker, Truck Crash 

Twenty-five persons lost their lives while about 15 others sustained varying degrees of injury in a fire disaster at Bode Saadu in the Moro Local Government Area (LGA) of Kwara State.

It was gathered that the fire incident occurred when a petrol tanker with registration number JJN 17 XW, a heavy-duty truck, and an 18-seater bus collided at about 3:18pm on Tuesday at Peke village along Oko-Olowo, Bode Saadu Expressway in the Moro LGA,

A spokesman for the state Fire Service, Hakeem Adekunle, who confirmed the incident, said that the petrol tanker, travelling from Niger state, used the wrong side of the road, resulting in a head-on collision with a heavy-duty truck from Lagos State.

“The collision ignited a fire that rapidly consumed both vehicles, also affecting an 18-seater bus from Lagos,” he said.

“Expressing deep sorrow, the Director of the Kwara State Fire Service emphasized the need for road users to prioritize safe driving practices, issuing a warning to adhere to safety measures consistently.”