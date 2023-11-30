Court Sentences Sarkin Fulani, Two Others To Life Imprisonment Over Kidnapping

A Kwara State High Court in Ilorin, the state capital, on Thursday sentenced Sarkin Fulani of Kwara, Usman Adamu, his brother, and one Gidaddo Idris to life imprisonment for conspiracy to kidnap and kidnapping.

The convicts were accused of kidnapping one Abubakar Ahmad and allegedly collected a ransom of N1 million before his eventual release after spending 20 days in captivity.

The kidnap incident happened in the middle of last year.

In her judgment, Justice Adenike Akinpelu said that the trio were all in agreement to commit a crime, adding whether they were physically present at the kidnap scene was immaterial.

She said that the convicts “supposedly arrested their victim claiming that he was a kidnap suspect to extort money from him”.

Justice Akinpelu lamented that it is saddening and disturbing that community leaders charged with the welfare of their subjects could because of the love of money breach the security of the same subjects and, therefore, found them guilty as charged and are so convicted to life imprisonment.