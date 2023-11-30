Family Of Slain Ogun Finance Director Demands Justice  

Family members of Taiwo Oyekanmi, a slain Director of Finance in the office of Governor Dapo Abiodun, have demanded justice over the untimely death of their loved one.

The family members made this known on Thursday when the governor paid them a condolence visit.

Oyekanmi was murdered on Wednesday by armed robbers in the Kuto area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, while on official assignment.

During the condolence visit, the governor said the government is taking responsibility for all that happened and also responsibility for the family’s welfare and wellbeing.

The governor, however, assured the family and people of the state that the perpetrators behind the killing would be caught and brought to justice.

An emotional Abiodun described the deceased as diligent, hardworking, honest, and God-fearing.

“We are all heavily burdened, the pain is not describable. He left us asking questions since yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon.

“Let me assure you that we will do everything within my power to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to book.”

As a mark of honour for the deceased, the governor ordered that the flags in the state should be flown at half-mast for a week.