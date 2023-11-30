Police Arrest Eight-Man Kidnap Gang In Kaduna 

The Kaduna State Police Command has arrested persons for their alleged involvement in kidnappings and armed robbery in various parts of the state.

The spokesman of the command, Mansir Hassan, said the suspects were arrested by security operatives in their hideout in Nuba farm.

In a Thursday statement, he said preliminary investigation reveals that the suspects were responsible for the kidnapping of the organizing secretary of the All Progressives Congress in Kaduna, Kawu Yakassai at Soba Local Government Area on August 25th and another victim, Adamu Muazu recently.

The police spokesman identified the suspects as Bello Suleiman, Ismail Abubakar, Usman Suleiman, Umar Suleiman, and Isah Lawal, all from Farin Kasa village in Soba Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Others were Abubakar Bello, Ibrahim Mu’azu and Umar Suleiman .

Hassan also disclosed that the leader of the kidnapping syndicate, one Hanazuwa, is at large and is being trailed by security agencies while the arrested suspects will be arraigned in court upon completion of the investigation.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Musa Garba has commended the operatives for the arrest of the kidnapping suspects, tasking them to even be more circumspect during the forthcoming yuletide.

The commissioner urged the public to be security conscious as criminal elements are on the prowl to unduly meet the demands of the festive season.