President Tinubu Meets King Charles III At COP28 Summit

President Bola Tinubu met with His Majesty, King Charles III, on Thursday, on the sidelines of the COP28 Climate Summit in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the President said he had a productive engagement with the 75-year-old monarch.

“I had a productive meeting with His Majesty, King Charles III of England who is also the Head of the Commonwealth, and a passionate climate advocate,” the President said.

“The meeting was a significant step in strengthening the partnership between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, and I am optimistic about the positive impact our joint efforts will have on our planet’s future as we look forward to setting an equitable global standard for environmental stewardship at COP28.”

I had a productive meeting with His Majesty, King Charles III of England who is also the Head of the Commonwealth, and a passionate climate advocate. The meeting was a significant step in strengthening the partnership between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, and I am optimistic… pic.twitter.com/i5api8tmR8 Advertisement — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@officialABAT) November 30, 2023

Nigeria, formerly a Great Britain colony, attained independence on October 1, 1960 during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II who died in September 2022 at the ripe age of 96.

Following the death of the queen, King Charles III and his wife, Camilla, were coronated in May 2023.