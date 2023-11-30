Tinubu Has Shown Leadership By Resolving Ondo Impasse, Says APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended President Bola Tinubu for intervening in the crisis rocking the Ondo State Government.

Tinubu had on Friday called the warring factions loyal to Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu; and the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa to resolve the months-long crisis between the duo, a move the party’s spokesman, Felix Morka, says shows the President’s leadership skills.

“The President has shown a lot of leadership not just at the party but at the country,” the APC National Publicity Secretary said on Thursday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“When a constituent state is experiencing some form of standoff between its members in government, the President was right in intervening. We have seen previous presidents who were apathetic to this form of situation but this President characteristically got involved.

“The other day, we also saw how some governors in the opposition extended some commendation to him for the way he intervened in the case of Rivers [Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP] where there was tension between some of the stakeholders in that state.”

‘Vigilant’

The APC spokesman described Tinubu as one who has been up and running, since taking over the helm of affairs on May 29.

He said Tinubu is vigilant and conscious of what is happening in the country, stressing that the President acted well by virtue of his position as the APC leader and Commander-in-Chief of the nation’s armed forces.

“When issues, tensions (come up) anywhere in the party or anywhere in the government in the country, he has a legitimate interest to listen, give counsel where necessary. That is exactly what he has done in Ondo State.”

Days after Tinubu’s meeting with the Ondo stakeholders, it appears his efforts are yielding fruits as Aiyedatiwa on Thursday presided over a State Executive Council meeting in Akure, the state capital following Governor Akeredolu’s continued stay in Oyo State.

The meeting comes after months of bickering between the executive and legislative arms in the Sunshine State. It also followed an agreement that Aiyedatiwa should continue to perform his duties as deputy governor.