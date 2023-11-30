VIDEO: ‘We Won With Over 50,000 Votes,’ Adebutu Reacts To A’ Court Ruling On Ogun Poll

Days after losing at the appeal court, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, insists his party won the March 18 poll with over 50,000 votes.

Governor Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared winner of the poll after polling 276,298. Adebutu scored 262,383 while Biyi Otegbeye of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) got 94,754 votes.

While Adebutu challenged the declaration, the Ogun State Election Petitions Tribunal and the Court of Appeal upheld Abiodun’s win, developments that have not gone well with Adebutu.

Addressing a press conference in Ogun State on Thursday, the PDP candidate commended the people of the state for voting for him and his party.

He alleged that his party members were harassed and intimidated, insisting that the PDP won the governorship election in Ogun State.