Gunmen Attack Residence Of INEC’s REC In Kogi

The commission in a communique made available to Channels Television, said the attack happened around 3:30 am today, Friday, December 1, 2023.

By Donatus Anichukwueze
Updated December 1, 2023
Merged photos from the scene of the attack.

 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says gunmen have attacked the residence of its Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Lokoja, Kogi State.

The commission, in a communiqué made available to Channels Television, said the attack happened around 3:30 am today, Friday, December 1, 2023.

A photo from the scene of the attack.

It noted that the armed men engaged security personnel in a gun battle for over 30 minutes until reinforcements arrived.

“While no lives were lost, property was destroyed in the ensuing gun battle. A team of combined security personnel have been deployed to protect the residence. This incident occurred a day after a mob besieged our state office,” the statement added.

The commission called for a thorough investigation and enhanced security protection for its personnel and assets in Kogi State.

