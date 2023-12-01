Ndume Defends Rendition Of Tinubu’s Campaign Tune In Senate

Senate Chief Whip Ali Ndume on Friday defended the rendition of President Bola Tinubu’s campaign tune at the hallowed chamber of the National Assembly during the presentation of the 2024 budget.

At the event earlier in the week, the lawmakers stood up as a symbol of respect, but the band was heard playing Tinubu’s campaign song from when he was a presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

While the lawmakers have come under criticism, Ndume who represents Borno South, feels there is nothing wrong with the action. He argued that under the era of former President Muhammadu Buhari, the ‘Sai Baba’ mantra was also recited by the lawmakers.

“It is not a crime. Honestly, it is not a big deal. In this country, we pick on trivial things,” he said on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“When a President walks in, there are times that some members take advantage of that situation to even challenge the President directly.

“When Buhari came some time back, this same thing was done – ‘Sai Baba’ (was chanted). So why should Tinubu’s case be a big deal?”

‘Not In Charge’

During the show, the Borno lawmaker also spoke on the administration of former President Buhari.

He claimed that, unlike Tinubu, Buhari was not in charge of his government.

“The President here is in charge. He takes charge, unlike our former President. That President will just give you an assignment, he will not look over you,” he said.

“That is where the problem is and he (Buhari) knows that. That was the mistake President Buhari made. He ended up confessing these days that he had more kleptocrats in his government that people that had more interest at heart.”