The Senate has asked the Federal Government to withhold statutory allocations to any local government councils not democratically elected.

The upper chamber unanimously resolved that this move would deter the dictatorial tendencies of any state Governor.

This resolution comes against the backdrop of a motion moved by Sen. Abba Moro on the urgent need to halt the erosion of democracy vis a vis the dissolution of elected Councils in Benue State.

The lawmakers argued that the placement of Caretaker Committees to replace Elected Councils is an aberration, undemocratic and a breach of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

Senator Victor Umeh (representing Anambra Senatorial district), who seconded the motion lamented that the issue has continued to undermine the local government system in Nigeria.

The Senate therefore condemned the arbitrary dissolution of democratically elected Local government councils in Benue and other states of the federation.

They urged the Benue state Governor, Hyacinth Alia to adhere to his oath of office to obey the rule of law, review the constitution of caretaker committees and reinstate the elected councils.

The Senate continues with the debate on the merits and general principles of the 2024 appropriation bill.