Low Turnout In Ekiti LG Poll An Indication Of More Work To Do, Says Oyebanji

The Governor of Ekiti State Abayomi Oyebanji says the low turnout during the state’s local government election shows there’s more work to do in sensitising and mobilising the electorate.

Oyebanji, who voted in his country home, Ikogosi Ekiti, however, expressed satisfaction and fulfilment that his administration could conduct the poll after a year in the saddle.

“I extend my sincere appreciation to the Ekiti State Independent Electoral Commission (EKSIEC) for their commendable efforts in organizing a seamless election,” he said.

“I also want to appreciate the people of Ekiti State whose active participation and commitment to peaceful coexistence played a role in making this electoral exercise peaceful. Together, we shall keep Ekiti working.”

The election which took place across the 16 local governments and 22 LCDAs, though devoid of violence, witnessed the usual apathy that greets local government elections in the past.

In line with our good governance agenda and our commitment to grassroots development, I exercised my voting rights today at Polling Unit 003, Ward 06, Ikogosi in Ekameta LCDA during the Local Government election conducted across the state today.

On his part, the Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly Adeoye Aribasoye called for continued emphasis on the significance of participating in local government elections.

The spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Southwest Sanya Atoforati had earlier affirmed the party’s resolve not to participate in the poll.

He said the electoral umpire and the ruling party APC have already compromised the process.

