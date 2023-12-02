Otti Swears In 17 LG Transition Chairmen, Harps On Prioritizing Security, Welfare

The governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, has inaugurated the 17 local government transition council chairpersons with a charge to evolve programs that align with the rebuilding agenda of the government.

Speaking during the inaugural exercise at the Michael Okpara Auditorium in Umuahia, the capital of Abia, Otti admonished the newly sworn-in officers to prioritize the security and welfare of the people of Abia as they pilot the affairs of the local government councils.

Speaking on behalf of other council bosses, the Mayor of Umunochi Local Government Area, Chief Ndubuise Ike, said they will strengthen the security architecture in the towns and villages within their domain, thanking the governor for appointing them.

Shortly after the swearing-in exercise, the governor in the company of his cabinet members met with the delegation of Bank of Industry (BOI) management, led by the Executive Director of Corporate Services, Mr.Usen Effiong, who came on a business visit to him.

What dominated the topic of discussion during the working visit of the BOI delegation is how the Alex Otti-led administration will gainfully engage the people and reduce hardship, and hunger and reposition Abia State as a leading State with the ease of doing business across the country.