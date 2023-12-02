Rivers Govt Signs Deal For Building Of 20,000 Housing Units, Auto Parts Market 

The Rivers State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with two private companies to build 20,000 housing units for low and middle-class income earners and also to develop a central spare part market in the state.

The housing projects will be executed by Pricewise Home Nigeria Limited, a sister company to TAF Africa Global, the company that developed Riv/TAF Estate also known as Golf Estate in Port Harcourt. The automobile spare part market will be developed by Gosh Project Limited.

Speaking after the signing ceremony at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Saturday, Governor Fubara said the event fits into his aspiration to provide affordable homes for low-income earners.

On the proposed spare part market, Governor Fubara said the project forms part of his campaign promise to the Igbo-dominated spare part dealers for their support during the election.

He said the spare part market will provide a central place for dealerships and repairs of automobiles.

Fubara explained that the market which will be located in the outskirts of Port Harcourt will help to expand the development of the state in line with his administration’s vision to create new viable cities.

He said, “Our mission is not limited to what we inherited, but to expand it”.

He expressed happiness that the long-awaited investments are becoming a reality to contribute to the growth of the state economy.

The Governor assured that his administration remains focused on caring for the needs of the people of the state.

He maintained that Rivers state is peaceful for investors to take advantage of its abundant human and natural resources.

Governor Fubara challenged both companies to ensure that the two projects were flagged off for construction in one week.

The MOU was signed on behalf of the Rivers State Government by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Professor Zacchaus Adangor (SAN), and the Management of New City Development Agency, formerly known as Greater Port Harcourt Development Authority.

On the side of the companies were Mr. Mustapha Njie, A Gambian who is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of TAF Africa Global, and Mr. Okoh Jeff, Chief Executive Officer of Gosh Project Limited.