Police Parade Suspected Killers Of Imo DPO, Inspector

The police authorities in Imo State have arrested the suspected killers of a Divisional Police Officer and an Inspector at Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of the state.

Parading the suspects at the Command Headquarters in Owerri the Imo State capital on Sunday, the Commissioner of Police, Danjuma Aboki, said the relentless efforts of the police and other security operatives in unravelling the killers of the police officers led to the invasion of Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network camp at Umuohie in Ngor Okpala LGA of the state.

He stated that while several terrorists were dislodged, several arms and ammunition were recovered from the miscreants.

According to the police commissioner, some other criminals were also arrested for various criminal cases ranging from IPOB/ESN terrorism activities, armed robbery, murder, stealing/receiving stolen properties, cultism, and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

“These are suspects that are evidently linked to respective cases against them while other miscreants were neutralised in fierce gun battle that ensued between them and the police team,” he stated.

“In the course of the investigation, a total number of 18 assault rifles, five AK-47 rifles, six pump actions and 359 rounds of ammunition were recovered from the suspects, including six vehicles, motorcycles, charms, military camouflage, police and other incriminatory items.

“Following the murder of the DPO of Ahiazu Mbaise and an inspector of police on 27th of November 2023 at Ahiara junction in Ahiazu-Mbaise by elements suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra and its armed militia security network and the subsequent confession of suspects arrested, on 29th of last month, stormed the camp of criminal syndicate at Umuohie in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State, dislodged the terrorists recovered two automotive pump action rifles and six rounds of live cartridges.”

The arrest of the suspects is considered a breakthrough by police operatives, the Joint Task Force (JTF) and troops of the 34 Artillery Brigade who since November 27 started combing the scene of the crime for evidence.