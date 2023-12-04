Following President Bola Tinubu’s submission of a proposed budget of N27.5 trillion for 2024 to the National Assembly (NASS), the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has called on Nigerians to contribute more substantively to nation-building and tone down on the criticism of the government.

Speaking at the House of Representatives Town Hall on the 2024 budget in Abuja on Monday, Abbas emphasised the responsibility of lawmakers to ensure that the annual appropriation addresses the needs of every Nigerian citizen.

“I call on all of you to support the aspirations of this budget and suggest ways through which the National Assembly can strengthen the proposal to deliver better economic growth and development,” Abbas said.

“Your contributions must go beyond mere criticism to constructive and evidence-based suggestions on how we can improve the budget process and make the budget more responsive to the needs of all Nigerians.”

He encouraged citizens in public engagement to support the budget’s aspirations and contribute with constructive, evidence-based suggestions.

While still on the need for public participation, the speaker emphasised the importance of strengthening legislative supervision with a commitment to ensuring that budget implementation aligns with legislative intent.

“My fellow compatriots, I appeal and urge you to follow up with the oversight and supervision of the implementation process after passage,” said Abbas.

“Your participation can go a long way in strengthening and enhancing legislative oversight. We will leverage our expertise to ensure that the budget implementation aligns with legislative intent.”

Govt Is Aware Of Soaring Inflation

He also acknowledged the challenges posed by the rising inflation in the country on the masses and reassured Nigerians of the commitment of President Tinubu and the National Assembly to address these hardships.

“We are acutely aware that so many Nigerians are grappling with the challenges of soaring inflation,” he said.

“I wish to reassure all Nigerians that the president and the National Assembly are committed to addressing these hardships.”

He said the House Committee on Appropriation will be actively involved in the overall budget process.

Abbas also said 2025 budget discussions would extend to the constituency level for greater inclusion and engagement with grassroots stakeholders.