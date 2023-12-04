Governor Sani Orders Probe Of Kaduna Bomb Incident

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has ordered a full investigation into Sunday’s military air strike at Tudun Biri village which claimed the lives of over 50 people.

The villagers were observing Maulud celebration and were mistakenly killed and many others injured following a military drone attack targeting terrorists and bandits.

In a statement issued to condole with the people of Tudun Biri community over the tragic incident, the governor said his administration is determined to prevent a repeat of the incident.

He reassured the citizens that their security and protection will be prioritised in the sustained fight against terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements.

While directing the immediate evacuation of the injured to the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital for emergency medical attention, the governor disclosed that The Kaduna State Government will be responsible for their treatment and related logistics.

He however, appealed to the affected community and all citizens of the state to be calm and continue to support the security forces and the state government in the battle against terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements in the state.

Furthermore, he said that he is consulting with security agencies to ensure that such mistakes are avoided in future operations.