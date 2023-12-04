Teenage Kano Pillars’ sensation, Yusuf Abdullahi, on Sunday, scored five goals in a Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL) away game against Gombe United.

The Match Day 11 fixture of the NPFL 2023/2024 season, played at Pantami Township Stadium, Gombe, saw the 2019 Nigerian FA Champions thrash the home team 5-2, with 18-year-old Abdullahi scoring all five goals for the visitors.

Abdullahi was one of the youth team players promoted to the senior team ahead of the 2023-2024 season after the club’s temporary ban on signing new players.

After the youngster’s scintillating performance, the Technical Adviser of Kano Pillars, Abdullahi Maikaba, said Abdullahi’s performance deserves a call-up to the Nigerian youth team.

“My happiness is that one of the brilliant talents that is coming up in Nigeria has scored all the five goals. It is a wonderful day for Kano pillars, me, and my team,” Maikaba said.

“I have been telling him that the first goal is the key. If he can get his first goal, it will motivate him to score more. I am happy that his first goal geared him up to get four more in just one match.”