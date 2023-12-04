Many Kaduna Villagers Feared Killed In Air Strike

Many have been reportedly killed in an air strike allegedly carried out by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) at Tudun Biri village in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The incident is said to have occurred around 9pm on Sunday, when villagers gathered for Maulud celebration.

Although the Air force is yet to confirm the attack, a source in the community told our correspondent that the villagers were mistakenly bombed in the air strike with the intention that they were bandits who were migrating from neighboring Zamfara State to camp in Tudun Biri village.

The source further stated that the incident has created panic within the area as many residents have fled from the community to neighbouring villages for fear of being caught in more bomb attacks.

Reacting to this claim, the the Nigerian Air Force denied responsibility for the bomb dropped in Tudun Biri.

In a WhatsApp message sent to our defence correspondent, Air Force media officer, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, NAF noted that “the Nigerian Air Force has not carried out any air operations within Kaduna State and environs in the last 24 hours”.

He also noted that ‘the Nigerian Air Force isn’t the only Service operating combat armed drones in the region’.

Following the incident, an emergency security meeting has been convened by the Kaduna State government.

The meeting which is being chaired by the Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, has in attendance the Air Officer Commanding Air Training Command of the Nigerian Air Force.

Also in attendance are the Garrison Commander of the One Mechanized Division of the Nigerian Army, the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police and the overseer of Kaduna State Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.