NAF Denies Carrying Out Bomb Attack In Kaduna Village

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has denied being involved in a bombing that left many villagers killed at Tudun Biri village in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Sources from Kaduna had in an earlier report alleged that a jet operated by NAF had dropped a bomb around 9pm on Sunday, when villagers gathered for Maulud celebration, leaving several casualties.

Reacting to this claim, the Air Force through its spokesman, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, noted that NAF has not carried out any air operation in Kaduna within the last 24 hours.

Commodore Gabkwet further asserted that NAF is not the only Service operating combat armed drones within the region.

Below is a full statement from the Nigerian Air Force.

THE NAF HAS NOT UNDERTAKEN ANY AIR OPERATIONS IN KADUNA STATE IN THE LAST 24 HOURS The news making the rounds alleging that Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft accidentally killed innocent civilians in Kaduna is false. Please be informed that the NAF has not carried out any air operations within Kaduna State and environs in the last 24 hours. Also, note that the NAF is not the only organization operating combat armed drones in the North western region of Nigeria. It is also important to ensure that due diligence is always exhausted by the media before going to press with unverified and unconfirmed reports. Thank you. Advertisement Edward Gabkwet

Air Commodore

Director of Public Relations and Information

Nigerian Air Force 3 December 2023

Meanwhile, an emergency security meeting has been convened by the Kaduna State government.

The meeting which is being chaired by the Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, has in attendance the Air Officer Commanding Air Training Command of the Nigerian Air Force.

Other security stakeholders within the state are expected to be in attendance even as official statements from the Kaduna government and the agency responsible for the bombing, are expected in a short while.